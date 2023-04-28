Lexy Panterra is a woman of many talents, but music will always be her first love. Boasting an enormous following across all social media platforms, including 3.2 million followers on Instagram and being the most subscribed on OnlyFans, Lexy is a Persian-American singer, songwriter, dancer, and founder of her own TwerkOut classes — that not only teach women how to twerk, but also to embrace their bodies while empowering them with confidence.

Now, Lexy returns with her newest single and visual titled “Depend On You,” directly inspired by all the men in her life that she couldn’t depend on. The song itself shows a more vulnerable side of Lexy than her normal records, showing that life isn’t perfect and she deals with heartbreak just like you. In fact, she dedicates the song to all her exes.

Speaking on the video, she states, “I wanted fans to realize that my life isn’t perfect, or maybe what they might not think it is. That I go through the same heartbreak as them. Creative vision was pretty simple, I just wanted to give the vision of what I go through and what it looks like going through a breakup. Like the stages.”

Advertisement

She adds, “I really liked working with Torrey Craig. It was a little awkward at first 😂, but then the chemistry became comfortable.”

Regardless, Lexy hopes to inspire the masses in all her endeavors. “Depend On You” arrives on the heels of her previous release, a standout collaboration with Trina on “Booty On Her.” She’s currently on the road on the @sorrrypapitour, and encourages anyone who’s in town to pull up on her!