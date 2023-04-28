In recent years, scammers have become increasingly sophisticated in their techniques using AI technology (artificial intelligence)to lure unsuspecting victims into their schemes. One of the latest tools that scammers are using to trick people is artificial intelligence (AI).

In a scary turn of events, scammers are now creating deepfake videos. Deepfakes are videos that have been manipulated using AI to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something that they didn’t actually do. Scammers are now using deepfakes to create videos that appear to show celebrities or other well-known figures endorsing a particular product or investment opportunity.

These videos can be incredibly convincing, and they can be used to trick people into investing in a fake company or buying a worthless product. In some cases, scammers have even used deepfakes to impersonate government officials, such as the president or a member of Congress, in order to trick people into giving them money.

AI has many legitimate uses, from helping companies to improve their products and services, to enabling researchers to make breakthroughs in fields such as medicine and environmental science. On the downside, it has also become a powerful weapon in the hands of scammers who use it to trick people into parting with their money.

One of the most common ways that scammers use AI is through chatbots. Chatbots are computer programs that can simulate conversation with human beings, and they are increasingly being used by companies to provide customer service. However, scammers have also started using chatbots to trick people into thinking that they are talking to a real person.

For example, scammers might create a chatbot that looks like a customer service representative from a bank or a credit card company. The chatbot might then ask the victim to provide personal information, such as their bank account number or their social security number, under the guise of verifying their identity. Once the scammers have this information, they can use it to steal the victim’s money or commit identity theft.

Another way that scammers use AI is through phishing scams. Phishing is a type of scam in which the attacker sends an email or text message that appears to come from a legitimate source, such as a bank or a social media platform. The message will often contain a link that the victim is encouraged to click on, which will then take them to a fake website that looks like the real thing.

Scammers are now using AI to make their phishing emails and text messages more convincing. For example, they might use AI to generate messages that are tailored to the victim’s interests or that appear to come from a friend or family member. This can make the message seem more trustworthy, and increase the chances that the victim will click on the link and fall for the scam.

In a nutshell, scammers are using AI in a variety of ways to trick people into parting with their money. My husband and I use code words and other confirmation to inform our child. From chatbots to phishing emails to deepfake videos, these scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect. It is important for people to be aware of these scams and to take steps to protect themselves, such as by never giving out personal information to anyone who asks for it online, and by being wary of any investment opportunity that seems too good to be true. By staying informed and taking precautions, people can protect themselves from these and other types of scams.