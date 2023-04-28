Dwyane Wade is no longer a resident of Florida. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, Wade revealed he and his family moved out of the state as politicians are working to put in place laws and use language that can negatively affect the LGBTQ community.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade said. “A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the taxes is great, having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. So that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Here's what Dwyane Wade said on Headliners when I asked him about anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida: "That's another reason why I don't live in that state. A lot of people don't know that…my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there." pic.twitter.com/1ya0AevA1C — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 26, 2023

In February, Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union received the prestigious Presidents Award from the NAACP at the 54th annual Image Awards. Both gave moving speeches advocating for the Black LGBTQ community.

“I am intentional when I use my platform. I recognize what I have been given and it is my job to uplift the voices of others and share my access and resources,” Wade said.

Wade opened the speech by dedicating the award to his 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, who is transgender.

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny and, even though it’s not easy, I’ve watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself,” Wade said.

The retired NBA star thanked his daughter for showing him “that there is more than just one way to communicate effectively.”

“You’ve taught me that communication with my mouth isn’t enough. I have to also communicate with my two ears and my two eyes,” Wade said.

Gabrielle joined by saying, “A new era that demands our collective answer to one simple question: Will we fight for some or will we fight for all of our people?” Even as we demand equality at the top of our lungs, we consistently fail to extend our advocacy to protect some of our most vulnerable among us.”

To an emotional crowd, Wade ended his speech saying that he was “proud to be chosen” as Zaya’s father.

“Zaya, you’ve made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be, a baby girl, Zaya Wade,” he said. “So baby thank you for showing the world what courage looks like.”



Watch the full speech below.

It's the Black love for me! 😍 Round of applause to @DwyaneWade and @itsgabrielleu on taking home President's Award! ✨ pic.twitter.com/qIxbFerodr — BET (@BET) February 26, 2023

Courtney Brown contributed to this post