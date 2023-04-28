Young Thug is once again attempting to get bond as he awaits trial for the YSL Rico.

Jury selection is still underway for the trial, entering month five, and Young Thug’s legal team is attempting to get the rapper out on bond. Thugger is facing RICO charges in Fulton County, Georgia.

Attorney Brian Steel represents Young Thug and spoke to ABC News, highlighting that his client does not pose a risk.

“Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” Steel said.

Steel also states early mornings, coupled with long nights in returning to his cell, have impacted his health and ability to get ready for trial.

