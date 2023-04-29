Belly has Mumble Rap II loaded. Hitting Instagram, the rapper revealed the tracklist for the forthcoming album, which features the late Gil Scott-Heron, Nav, Gucci Mane, and Rick Ross. The new album is entirely produced by Hit-Boy.

Last week, Belly returned with his first single from the newly announced album, “American Nightmare.” The new single comes with a video, available now. The Mumble Rap II album arrives on May 19.

The XO and Roc Nation signee previously revealed footage of himself in the studio creating new music with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy.

Of the single, Belly says, “coming from a place that the media constantly demonizes, I wanted to express how proud I am of being not only an Arab, but someone who’s been able to set an example for young Arabs everywhere. The Arabian Dream, feels like the American Nightmare sometimes but we’d rather be dreamers. It’s easy to be patient when you know what you’re destined for.”

The follow-up album to Belly’s debut Mumble Rap album, Mumble Rap II, strives to put him back on the list of top lyricists in the rap industry. “With the first Mumble Rap, I had already had a hit record and I wanted to remind people not to forget, where I actually come from & that I really do this.”

You can hear the new single and see the video below. Mumble Rap 2 is available for preorder here.