Chance the Rapper and His Wife Kirsten ‘All Good’ Following Twerkgate

If Hip-Hop fans know anything about Chance the Rapper, it’s he is from Chicago and loves his wife. So when a video of Chance at Jamaica Carnival hit Twitter showing him on the receiving end of a twerk, fans wanted to know what was up.

Chance the Rapper at Carnival In Jamaica 🇯🇲💀 pic.twitter.com/NCkx5x7qhb — ITSBIZKIT (@itsbizkit) April 18, 2023

Following the viral video, Chance’s wife, Kirsten, shared a quote about growing up and maturity, leading to more questions.

In an update to TMZ, a source close to the couple shared, “Everyone has their moments, but they’re all good.”

