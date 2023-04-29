Latto has positioned herself to be one of our generation’s most sought-after female rappers, which is why she now has her own 777 Radio show on Apple Music 1. Most recently, the Atlanta rapper had her blood sister, Brooklyn Nicole, on as a special guest, touching on all topics, including plastic surgery.

At the 13:52 mark, Latto admits to getting “work done on my body,” which her sister Brooklyn confirms many people may not even know because Latto looks so natural.

Latto replied, “Because a bitch looks natural. Because this one thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right. For a girl who have little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing!”

This is refreshing to hear, as Brooklyn admits that most people who have gotten plastic surgery would encourage others to follow suit. Brooklyn even revealed that Latto tells her “not to touch her body or face.”

Latto then gives a message to all the women and young girls tuning in. “I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done that: find peace within your natural state,” she states. “Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix.”

She continued, “I’m a very much advocate for women in general. Surgery, natural, whatever. However you want to play it, just make sure that’s what you comfortable with. But I just think surgery is so popular now, and I’d be lying that me doing music didn’t have an influence on me. I’m constantly in the limelight, and I was so young.”

At 19, Latto got her first big break on The Rap Game, then “Bitch From Da Souf” went viral.

“Love yourself how you is first. If you want to tweaky tweak, go for it. But make sure it’s for you. That’s the most thing I try to remind you of. Don’t be so gullible for the social media traps and whatever, because you’re never going to be good enough for the outsider’s eye.”

Latto also reveals she received negative comments about her body before and after surgery. But regardless, she leaves us with a positive message.

“You’re never going to win, so just find peace within yourself. Whatever you want to do, do that.”