The first day of Pharrell Williams’ annual SOMETHING IN THE WATER event in Virginia Beach included a series of high-octane performances by Babyface Ray, Maren Morris, Jazmine Sullivan, Third Eye Blind, Arcade Fire, Wale, Doechii, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, and Skrillex on two beachside stages. Mumford & Sons and Kid Cudi both performed headlining sets to bring the evening to a close.

Visitors to the festival and locals alike had the chance to peruse a number of temporary storefronts, art exhibits, and food sellers spread out along the Virginia Beach boardwalk. The public community stages highlighted some of the amazing up-and-coming talent in the 757.

The “So Ambitious” Dinner, hosted by Williams’ Black Ambition project, brought together founders, financiers, and ambitious innovators in Virginia Beach to celebrate how Black and Hispanic founders are bridging the wealth gap and creating the next generation of successful companies.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a multi-day music festival and cultural event held on the sand in Virginia Beach, the hometown of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, with the goal of bringing the locals together and celebrating the diversity and enchantment of the city. The weekend is dedicated to empowering everyone, from young people to small business owners, and celebrating possibility. SOMETHING IN THE WATER has established a legacy that celebrates the values that Pharrell is so passionate about bringing attention to and emphasizing in his hometown neighborhood. Assembling in Virginia Beach will bring together musicians, students, artists, activists, and more to activate and amplify, cooperate and co-author, shift and change the future.