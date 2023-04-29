Kevin Durant and Nike have announced a lifetime deal.

Relationship between Durant and Nike began in 2007 when Durant signed with the company as a rookie player for the Seattle Supersonics. Since then, the collaboration has created 15 signature shoes, with a 16th on the way. The Durant Family Foundation and Team Durant, Kevin’s EYBL program, have worked together on court renovations in underserved communities worldwide as part of the collaboration. Nike has long backed Kevin’s commitment to grassroots basketball.

As part of the lifetime agreement, footwear, apparel, and a community and charitable initiative supporting grassroots basketball will all continue to be offered. With this agreement, Durant joins an exclusive group of Nike athletes and, in the basketball world, follows LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said of the deal. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said, “As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”