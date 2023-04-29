The latest green flame “BLOCK RUNNER” from multi-platinum performer, businessman, and philanthropist YG’s The Flame footwear is now available. It has a white upper and a red stripe running through the heel. The sole is available only online at 4Hunnid.com and contains the 4HUNNID emblem located on each installment with red and white flame detail.

“Please do not look like a bum, walk like a bum, or talk like a bum while wearing these. If you’re somebody who hasn’t had pleasure in a long time, put these shoes on and step out. I promise you by the end of the night, pleasure will be served.” – YG

The “BLOCK RUNNER” launched 4Hunnid’s The Flame line extension into footwear in March 2021 with an inverted colorway pattern. It was sold out online within the first seven minutes of going on sale. In a nod to YG’s hometown NBA teams, the brand most recently released sneakers inspired by the Lakers and Clippers. Being from LA, YG wanted to create a sneaker that reflected the West Coast aesthetic. The low-cut shoe has an upper made of 100 percent real leather and a flame-shaped emblem that is attached to the side panels of a bespoke sole. The same Compton culture, everyday values, and way of life that inform YG’s music also greatly affect the 4Hunnid brand.

You can see the new sneaker below.

