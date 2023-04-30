Queens MC, Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, were sued last year by the head of security at a venue in Germany. The accuser claims Zoo broke his jaw with a sucker punch because a male fan was allowed to run on stage during Nicki’s performance.

Now the accuser is seeking a default judgement after Nicki and her hubby ignored his lawsuit.

Radar Online reports:

Advertisement

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the man suing the couple has asked a judge to grant him a default.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2022, Thomas Weidenmuller brought a lawsuit for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

Last year, Weidenmüller asked the court to allow him to serve Minaj and Petty via an alternative method. He hired a process server who made various unsuccessful attempts to track down the rapper.

The judge signed off on the request and Weidenmüller placed a notice in the local paper notifying Minaj and Petty of the lawsuit.

Now, the security guard has demanded the court grant him a default against Minaj and Petty. The judge signed off on the default against Minaj but has yet to grant one against Petty.

Now, Weidenmüller will move for a default judgment in the amount of $753k.