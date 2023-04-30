The release of the 2023 Mercedes Maybach “Virgil” edition has taken the luxury car market by storm. With only 150 units produced, and just 41 of them making their way to the United States, the demand for this exclusive vehicle is high, especially among celebrities. The demand for this exclusive vehicle has reached such a fever pitch that people are willing to pay up to $250,000 over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $325,000

Rapper Drake, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, Nigerian superstar Davido, and rising hip hop artist Lil Baby are among the first celebrities to floss with the in-demand car. The Maybach “Virgil” edition has a unique sand brown exterior color with black and brown interior accents.

The scarcity of this car, combined with its unique design and high-end features, has made it a highly sought-after item among luxury car enthusiasts.

In addition to its sleek and stylish design, the Maybach “Virgil” edition is packed with advanced features, including state-of-the-art safety technology, cutting-edge infotainment systems, and a powerful engine that delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. The car’s luxurious interior features premium materials, including leather upholstery, high-quality wood accents, and advanced climate control systems.

The exclusivity and high price tag of the Maybach “Virgil” edition has already been stamped as a symbol of wealth and status among those who can afford it. It is no surprise that celebrities, who often enjoy the finer things in life, are among the first to acquire this exclusive vehicle.

The “Virgil” Maybach edition has caused such a stir, it is no wonder why people are willing to pay a premium to get their hands on one. As the market for luxury cars continues to evolve, the Maybach “Virgil” edition has certainly set a new standard for what it means to be a truly exclusive and high-end vehicle.

Advertisement

Check out the 2023 Mercedes Maybach “Virgil” edition below.