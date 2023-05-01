50 Cent Gives Look at 985,000 Square Foot Space Set to Become G-Unit Studios

50 Cen’t television takeover is about to hit the next level. The G-Unit rapper hit Instagram to highlight the next step, G-Unit Studios.

Online, 50 Cent shared a massive new space, which he states is 985,000 square feet, and will serve as G-Unit studios.

“Well, would you look at here,” 50 said. “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?”

Recently, 50 Cent has signed on to executive produce the upcoming Television series Redemption Ink.

Through his production company G-Unit Films & Television, the ‘In Da Club’ rapper is contributing to the new unscripted show. The show, which will follow former gang and hate group members as they get past body art altered into new, unrelated designs, is scheduled to be streamed on Hulu, according to Deadline.

“While sitting in the chair, (participants) will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope,” a summary reads.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.