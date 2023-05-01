Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed XXXTentacion was one of his friends and paid tribute to the late rapper during his performance at Romania Beach Festival.

“One of my friends died back in 2018. And at all my shows, I wanna keep his name alive. Do you guys know XXXTENTACION? Before he died, he messaged me and said, ‘don’t let your guard down and be safe and I love you.’”

In his second release since being ran down on at a Florida gym, the rainbow-haired rapper let off a new track, “WAPAE,” from his visit to Uganda, Africa.

“UGANDA, AFRICA I LOVE YOU,” 6ix9ine wrote on Instagram. “I CANT WAIT TO EDIT THIS VIDEO. IM SO HAPPY I FLEW 22 HOURS JUST TO MAKE SURE YOU GUYS WERE IN THIS VIDEO. WAPAE MUSIC VIDEO HOPEFULLY THIS SATURDAY/SUNDAY.”

In the video, 6ix9ine is seen handing out money to children and also joining them for dancing. In addition to his singing, 6ix9ine is spotted with a bodacious woman in a shower.

In a separate post, Tekashi revealed that he filmed 70% of the film’s music video on his iPhone.

You can hear the song and see the full video below.

