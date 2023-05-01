Teenage shooting victim Ralph Yarl is reportedly recovering and improving each day- and if he didn’t have enough motivation from the hundreds of thousands of well-wishers across the world already, he now has at least one very special event to look forward to this summer as superstar Alicia Keys has reportedly invited the 16-year-old to attend one of her upcoming concerts this summer.

Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Yarl family, told TMZ that Keys’ camp invited Ralph to attend an upcoming summer show in the Kansas City area and meet her. Merritt also said that Roc Nation has also offered any assistance that the family might need.

A GoFundMe for Yarl, which has surpassed $3.4 million in donations, is being managed by social justice activist Shaun King, who is advising the family on how to best manage the money, which will be put in a trust for Yarl as well as help with expenses.

Yarl was shot twice last month when he went to the wrong home on accident. 84-year-old Andrew Lester has been charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Over the weekend, Yarl’s aunt, Dr. Faith Spoonmore, shared an update on his condition via Instagram, calling him a “fighter” and stating that even though he experiences severe headaches, doctors are very optimistic about Yarl’s prognosis.