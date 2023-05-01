It got a little spicy between Boosie Badazz and T.I. for a while last month. In his return to Vlad TV, Boosie said the conversation to smooth the moment over went down like “two bosses of handling,” adding that the love shared between their kids made for easy reconciliation.

“He filled me in, and I failed him. I gave him an apology, ‘cause after we kept going back-and-forth… the things he was doing for me, in my life, at the time, I kind of felt bad. He was doing some real shit, helping me in a lot of ways. But I still told him I stand on what I stand on. When he explained it to me, we got by it, man.”

When T.I. and Boosie exchanged words, it didn’t appear it would take the best turn until they were spotted together in the St. Louis airport, and boy, N.O.R.E. is glad to see it.

In case you missed it, during Boosie’s Vlad TV residency, he called T.I. a snitch for statements the rapper made on a podcast he once hosted.

Advertisement

HipHopDX notes the two were alongside each other in St. Louis after a show they both were scheduled for, and it appears to have been a peaceful situation, which would confirm a recent statement from T.I.

Boosie & TI ran into each other at the airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/vV8bKNfdwW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 9, 2023

T.I. says he and Boosie Badazz have agreed with the latter knowing he “misspoke” about The King’s criminal case. Appearing on TMZ, T.I. stated any ill feelings were gone.

“I believe that someone has come to terms with that understanding, and it’ll be handled offline,” Tip shared. “It ain’t no beef.”

While on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. reflected on the moment with Wiz Khalifa, stating he was happy the two rappers avoided “war.”

“Y’all could have just done a whole bunch of tremendous crazy shit, but the fact that y’all show that two Black men can get together and talk it out, I really commend that, I really respect that.”

You can hear the entire Drink Champs episode below.