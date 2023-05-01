WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is headed to the Met Gala. According to Page Six, the Phoenix Mercury star will be a guest at the illustrious New York City-based Gala.

Griner is currently in training camp for the forthcoming WNBA season but will take time to attend the May 2023 celebration.

As of reporting, Griner’s fashion designer of choice is unknown for the event that will honor fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld. The theme for the event is Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty.

Last month, Brittany Griner revealed she will let us in on what her “unfathomable” experience in a Russian prison was like. The AP notes Griner plans to release a memoir in the spring of 2024.

Griner was detained for 10 months in a Moscow prison after being arrested at an airport on drug-related charges. Her arrest came near the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She was released in a prisoner swap.

“That day (in February) was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share,” Griner said in a statement.

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud. After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Earlier in April, Griner asked the Biden Administration to step in and work to free American reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia on espionage charges. Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, is facing 20 years in prison.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Van’s detainment in Russia. We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home. We are grateful for President Biden and his administration’s deep commitment to rescue Americans. We celebrate their recent successful efforts to bring home Jeff Woodke and Paul Rusesabagina.”

You can see the full statement below.