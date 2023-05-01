The daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has died after drowning in a swimming pool. The pool was at a family home. The girl was two years old.

CNN notes police responded to a home in the Beach Park area of Tampa at 9:30 a.m. to reports of a child falling into the pool. The girl was not able to be revived at the hospital. Police have ruled out foul play.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement:

