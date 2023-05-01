The daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett has died after drowning in a swimming pool. The pool was at a family home. The girl was two years old.
CNN notes police responded to a home in the Beach Park area of Tampa at 9:30 a.m. to reports of a child falling into the pool. The girl was not able to be revived at the hospital. Police have ruled out foul play.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement:
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”