Diddy Makes Surprise Appearance During ‘Pharrell Phriends’ Set at SOMETHING IN THE WATER

Diddy Makes Surprise Appearance During ‘Pharrell Phriends’ Set at SOMETHING IN THE WATER

During “Pharrell Phriends” performance at Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs unexpectedly performed on stage. He produced timeless Bad Boy singles like “Pass the Cîroc” with Busta Rhymes, “Finna Get Loose” with Pharrell, and “All About the Benjamins.”

Diddy is one of the best music producers of all time in addition to being one of the best-selling singers in history. Combs revealed his new record company LOVE RECORDS last year, marking his victorious comeback to R&B as the Executive Producer, Curator, and A&R of his upcoming album, scheduled for release in 2023.

A group of top-tier musicians, producers, and composers will release singles and joint projects through the R&B-focused LOVE RECORDS label. The intro project from LOVE RECORDS was crafted by Jozzy, which you can hear here.

Advertisement

You can see images from Diddy’s appearance below.