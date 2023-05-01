Ice Spice Invited to Met Gala 2023 as Special Guest of Anna Wintour

Ice Spice Invited to Met Gala 2023 as Special Guest of Anna Wintour

Ice Spice is headed to the Met Gala. TMZ has revealed Ice Spice will attend the yearly celebration as the special guest of Vogue and Anna Wintour.

Ice Spice will take the red carpet in a custom Balmain outfit and will team with both Vogue and eBay for a behind-the-scenes video.

Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix is making a big impact on the charts. The single featuring Nicki Minaj made a top-five debut, slotting at No.4. A bit further down the charts, Ice Spice appears again with PinkPantheress on “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.”

“So proud of ‘Princess Diana’ with Nicki, like my dream collab really came true,” Ice Spice wrote on Twitter. “I can die happy now.”

Nicki Minaj would also salute her collaborator:

thxxxx queeen 🥰💕💕💕 we eatin good tn ! https://t.co/UMptRgJBcP — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

so proud of princess diana with nicki like my dream collab rlly came true i can d!e happy now — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 24, 2023

It’s a whole lot of pink in the video for Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” remix.

The two begin in a pink bedroom where the two stars sit on top of a bed before applying each other’s makeup, twerking, and letting off their fire bars.

The Barbz and the Spice Cabinet collide as two of Hip-Hop’s leading ladies, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, have combined for the highly anticipated “Princess Diana” remix. The new banger adds Nicki’s bars to Ice Spice’s prior delivery, which feature an additional cosign to the rising star of the Bronx baddie.

“Princess Diana” was featured on her January EP, Like…?, which also featured “Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.”