Jack Harlow’s new album, Jackman, is out and will have a solid first-week number. According to HitsDailyDouble, the new collection of work will move between 45,000 and 50,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

The number is about half the total of Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You second album from last year.

The Jackman album was announced just days before it dropped, released as a concise 10-track no, features effort. The album is now staring at a top-five debut, projecting to hit at No. 2.

You can hear the album below.