Juelz Santana wants fans to leave the relationship between him and his wife at peace. The rapper hit Instagram stories to speak against rumors flying that he is cheating on his wife Kimbella.

“I pride myself on being faithful cuz there was a time I wasn’t I don’t/won’t cheat on my wife. Dats how I knew I was ready to get married. Cuz I knew I was ready to fully commit to my wife so no matter were we stand @ the moment as long as we married I would/will never brake my vows I’m hers!!! That’s fact. No B??H will ever get to hold that over her. Sign, Juelz Santana … 4 any1 wondering or trying 2 be slick.”