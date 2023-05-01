His first significant solo appearance since traveling in support of his 2012 album R.A.P Music, Killer Mike has now announced a 19-date US tour in favor of his upcoming solo album MICHAEL (released June 16 via Loma Vista). The High & Holy Tour, featuring Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival, begins on July 10 in Birmingham and travels across the US, stopping at the Pitchfork Music Festival and New York City’s famed Apollo Theatre along the way. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, with a special fan presale beginning on Wednesday. The tour concludes on August 5 in New Orleans.

The announcement comes on the heels of his new single “DON’T LET THE DEVIL (feat EL-P & thankugoodsir),” which, contextualized alongside other recent singles “RUN (ft. Young Thug)” and “TALK’N THAT SHIT!,” previews the scope of MICHAEL, a holistic introduction to the totality of Michael Render, a lifelong rap fiend seeped in the sounds of multiple eras of southern rap flows, Sunday church service, and barbershop discourse.

You can hear the new single and see the set of tour dates below.

