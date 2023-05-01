Kyle Lowry Lands in Jack Harlow’s Lap During HEAT-Knicks Game and Harlow Jokes ‘The Rumors are True’

Kyle Lowry Lands in Jack Harlow’s Lap During HEAT-Knicks Game and Harlow Jokes ‘The Rumors are True’

Jack Harlow was at Madison Square Garden for Game One of the Miami HEAT and New York Knicks Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series. During the game, Harlow got a lap full of Kyle Lowry at his courtside seat.

Lowry landed on Harlow during the game, and the Kentucky rapper played into the “thick” jokes about Lowry that often flood social media after sports fans look at his frame.

“Kyle Lowry just took a fadeaway 3 and landed in my lap,” Harlow wrote. “The rumors are true. His shit was like a pillow.”

Advertisement