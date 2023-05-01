Don’t you ever forget LeBron James is a Roc Boy. After the Los Angeles Lakers ousted the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Playoffs, King James didn’t stick around to shake hands with his opponent, especially Dillon Brooks. But over the weekend, the Lakers star did have some messages to get off, one of which was written by JAY-Z.

Hitting Twitter, James sent a message to the young boys, evoking the energy of HOV’s “Trouble” when, at a point, he was doing the same.

Unlike you little 🤬I'm a grown ass man

Big shoes to fill 🤬, grown ass pants

Prolly hustled with your pops, go ask your parents

Its apparent you're staring at a legend

Who, put a few little 🤬in the they place before

Trying to eat without saying they grace before! 🤫👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 29, 2023

“Trouble” was part of JAY-Z’s “Kingdom Come” album and bars set for R. Kelly and others. But the jabs at “young” rappers have long been thought to be bars at Lil Wayne, who was running with the Best Rapper Alive title and had subliminals for JAY-Z as well. Clearly, they are cool today.

But Bron wasn’t done, flipping Mystikal’s “if you see me fighting a bear, help the bear.” Another shot at the Grizzlies.