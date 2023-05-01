N.O.R.E. accidentally reignited the beef between Cam’ron and Joe Budden.

Cam’ron hit Instagram last week and shared an older podcast clip from The Joe Budden podcast. Cam seemed to take offense to the show’s guest, N.O.R.E., calling out rappers making sports shows and other media content. As of late, Cam and Ma$e have found a new level of popularity for their sports show.

Now N.O.R.E. has tossed in his own message about the matter, wondering why the Dipset leader went to the Internet.

“Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real-life phone number You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know. If you thought at any time I was going at you, Why would you go to the internet 1st?”

Last week as he shared the clip online, Cam had a message for N.O.R.E. and the JBP host who he referred to as “Hoe Buddons.”

“Damn @therealnoreaga told you I couldn’t trust you. Lolol. Im just fucking wit ya. But what other rapper from the 90’s got the sports and cooking show? 🤔U know u my nigga for life. But ya man hoe buddons threw u under the bus on the very Nx episode 🤦🏾‍♂️said he didn’t know who u was talking bout. I don’t give a fuck how his numbers is N.O. Stay away from that crack head!!!!”

Joe hit Instagram stories with a swift reply.

“Now that nigga know he too sensitive to do this w me. Chill before I feel like playin’ back & you start makin’ calls again. Focus on your suits and pink set, that ‘crackhead’ lapped you lonnggggggggggg ago.”