Nia Long on Instagram After Ime Udoka’s Houston Hiring: ‘The Best Revenge, is No Revenge. Move On.’

Ime Udoka has a new job, and many want to know what his former lover, Nia Long, has to say about it. Over the weekend, Long fired off a small statement.

“The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy,” Long wrote.

The comment comes after Long thanked Stephen A. Smith for thoughts about her following Udoka’s hiring.

If you mention him and another woman, inevitably, she’s going to come up. How come nobody thought about the sister? How come they just left her out there standing on her own? I will always defend her. I will always defend her on this issue.

Long’s message to Stephen A.: “Thank you @stephenasmith for your support. TBC… ‘The most disrespected person in America is the black woman’ – Malcolm X.”