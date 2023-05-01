Game 7, facing first-round elimination on the road and playing as the defending champion. Nothing is too tall a task for Stephen Curry. The NBA legend dropped 50 and shut down the Sacramento beam for the rest of the season. Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 120-100 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Wardell Stephen Curry II



Nobody like him ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TiDqBSjCLW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 30, 2023

Curry dropped his 50 on 20-of-38 shooting, setting the mark for the most points in Game 7 history.

“You talk about the last dance … that takes things up a couple of notches. So this one definitely feels special,” Curry’s teammate Draymond Green said. “To watch Steph have the game he had, total domination. These are the moments — I’m a basketball fan, and as a fan, you can appreciate it. But as his teammate, that’s the guy you want to go to war with. … He left no doubt.”

Curry added, “You can always go into the memory bank of how you feel in these types of environments because there are still nerves and butterflies. Once the ball drops, it’s just playing basketball at the end of the day.”

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson added 16 points, and Kevon Looney had an impressive 11 points and 21 rebounds. On the other side, Damontis Sabonis had 22 points and eight rebounds, De’Aaron Fox added 16.

First Round ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5saveMP4Gq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 1, 2023

"I think Loon is one of the best centers in the league. I really do… this guy is a flat-out winner, and he's a machine. We wouldn't be here without him." – Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/3EBnjxZ4sB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 1, 2023

Up next for the Warriors is a much-hyped battle with the Los Angeles Lakers, making for the fifth time Curry and LeBron James match up in the playoffs.