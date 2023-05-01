Actor Tyrin Turner who appeared in the 1998 cult film “Belly,” recently revealed that he tried to sabotage the movie after director Hype Williams gave his role to DMX. Turner sat down with Dub C and CJ Mac and shared he was promised the lead role of Tommy “Buns” Bundy in the film, but Williams changed his mind and gave it to DMX instead. Turner was instead cast as Big Head Rico and feeling angry and disappointed so he revealed he attempted to bring the film down by delivering an intentionally silly performance.

Ironically, his plan backfired as it had the opposite effect. In the interview, Turner explained that he met Hype Williams and was offered the role of DMX’s character in the movie. However, a few months later, Williams informed Turner that DMX would be taking on the role instead. Feeling irritated and upset, Turner decided to sabotage the movie by playing his character in a ridiculous and over-the-top manner. Despite his intentions, the movie went on to become a cult classic and was a commercial success, raking in $9 million at the box office on a $3 million budget.

Turner’s character, Rico, had a memorable scene where he was sloppily munching on a banana while admitting how he was going to “drop a dime.” Despite Turner’s intentions, this scene became an iconic moment in the movie.

“Belly” was Hype Williams’ directorial debut and starred DMX, Nas, Method Man, and other notable hip hop artists. The movie was released in 1998 and had a successful box office run. A sequel, “Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club,” was released in 2006.

Fast forward to the 33:16 mark for the tea.