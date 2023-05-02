The most famous night in fashion included some of the biggest celebrities in music, cinema, television, and fashion, revealed in Instagram’s star-studded 2023 Met Gala Table Reel.

The Met Gala debutants Doja Cat, Tems, Ke Huy Quan, Bella Ramsey, and Simon Porte Jacquemus are joined by Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, Eva Chen, and Charles Porch, as well as Met Gala veterans Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Ashley Graham, and Jessica Chastain.

Fernando Garcia, the brand’s co-creative director, created Doja Cat’s iconic Oscar de la Renta outfit, inspired by her name and Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette. See what Doja Cat did to prepare for her first Met Gala in the list of #10 Things.

@sainthoax covered the red carpet for this year’s Gala as Instagram’s Red Carpet Chief Creator Correspondent. Check out their Instagram reels and stories to see their carpet reporting.