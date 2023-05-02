Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attended the 2023 Met Gala sporting a custom-made Sean John suit and cape that he and June Ambrose created together and were all inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

The end result was a stylish, cutting-edge black motorbike tuxedo that perfectly merged the traditional aspects of Sean John with Lagerfeld’s renowned design. It was expertly made and included detailed details. The tuxedo, made of wool and rayon, paid homage to Chanel and Lagerfeld’s lasting use of this beautiful detail by showcasing 600 8mm Swarovski crystals and black pearls. Karl Lagerfeld carried on Coco Chanel’s tradition of praising the pearl as a timeless symbol by including pearls in each collection.

Combs enhanced the look with a dramatic taffeta puffer cloak with “Puffy” features that paid homage to Sean John’s famous puffer coats and symbolized the energy of hip-hop, puffer, and music videos. As an homage to Lagerfeld’s love of the camellia, over 1000 bespoke camellia blooms made of satin and velvet petals decorated the cape and suit. Combs finished the look with classic Lagerfeld pieces in black like pointed boots, finger gloves, and sunglasses.

Combs honored Lagerfeld’s creative and audacious attitude by reinventing the motorcycle jacket for his look, creating a mesmerizing fusion of traditional elegance and modern flair. Diddy previewed the look on Instagram.

Combs’ own CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila were incorporated in the event to provide attendees the best possible experience.