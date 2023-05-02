Diddy Speaks on Relationship Status with Yung Miami on Met Gala Red Carpet: ‘We Don’t Put Titles, This My Best Friend’

Diddy and City Girls’ Yung Miami stunned arriving at the 2023 Met Gala together. When walking the stairs of the stories museum, the duo was asked the question we all were thinking by La La Anthony: “Do y’all officially go together real bad?”

After sidestepping the question, Diddy circled back with an answer. “We definitely go together real bad,” Diddy said.

He added, “She’s my date for the night. We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Just last week, Yung Miami provided insight on her romance with Diddy. The City Girls rapper is the subject of a new feature in The Cut, where she details the conclusion of her romance with the Bad Boy mogul. Speaking on the relationship, she says, “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single.”

Going in deeper, Miami said, “That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f–king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

You can read the full feature here and hear the update from Diddy below.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attended the 2023 Met Gala sporting a custom-made Sean John suit and cape that he and June Ambrose created together and were all inspired by Karl Lagerfeld.

The end result was a stylish, cutting-edge black motorbike tuxedo that perfectly merged the traditional aspects of Sean John with Lagerfeld’s renowned design. It was expertly made and included detailed details. The tuxedo, made of wool and rayon, paid homage to Chanel and Lagerfeld’s lasting use of this beautiful detail by showcasing 600 8mm Swarovski crystals and black pearls. Karl Lagerfeld carried on Coco Chanel’s tradition of praising the pearl as a timeless symbol by including pearls in each collection.

Combs enhanced the look with a dramatic taffeta puffer cloak with “Puffy” features that paid homage to Sean John’s famous puffer coats and symbolized the energy of hip-hop, puffer, and music videos. As an homage to Lagerfeld’s love of the camellia, over 1000 bespoke camellia blooms made of satin and velvet petals decorated the cape and suit. Combs finished the look with classic Lagerfeld pieces in black like pointed boots, finger gloves, and sunglasses.

Combs honored Lagerfeld’s creative and audacious attitude by reinventing the motorcycle jacket for his look, creating a mesmerizing fusion of traditional elegance and modern flair. Diddy previewed the look on Instagram.

Combs’ own CÎROC Vodka and DeLeón Tequila were incorporated in the event to provide attendees the best possible experience.