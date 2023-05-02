FX has another hit on its hands as the new show, Dear Mama, has become the most-watched premiere for an unscripted series in network history.

The Five-part series directed by Allen Hughes made its debut on April 21 and was available to stream the next day, leading to the combined performance. The show highlights a lesson that Tupac’s late mother shared with him at an early age.

“It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality,” Afeni Shakur said in the trailer. “So, Tupac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

The series is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution, and justice is more relevant today than ever.

“It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

The series is headed into episode 4 this Friday.