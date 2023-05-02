‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Director James Gunn Created 600 Versions of the Film for Theaters

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Director James Gunn Created 600 Versions of the Film for Theaters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is ready to launch in movie theaters. Preparing for the next big installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director James Gunn went all out – creating over 600 versions of the fim for theaters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn created many versions of the film to fit every type of movie theater configuration.

“It’s definitely the most complex delivery Marvel’s ever done,” Disney’s VP of finishing and stereo Evan Jacobs said. The mutlple versions “give every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories [the ability to] maximize their screen size for the audience. So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.”

Advertisement

You can see the trailer for the film below.