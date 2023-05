With a full crystalline cat look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men, Lil Nas X appears at The Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The look was crafted by Pat McGrath and Dior Men, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti in collaboration with Lil Nas X. Hair was by Coree Moreno and nails by Temeka Jackson. Makeup was provided by YSL Beauty.

You can see Lil Nas X’s full look below.

