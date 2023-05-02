Young Money Records/Republic Records will release Tha Carter III Deluxe Edition vinyl bundle on 2LP and 3LP, according to Lil Wayne. The limited edition bundle, which is now available for pre-order and will go on sale on June 9th, commemorates the 15th anniversary of Lil Wayne’s 8x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning masterwork.

The infamous The Leak EP is available on vinyl for the first time on the bonus LP included with the limited edition 3LP set. The bundle also contains artwork created by Jay, a New Orleans-based artist.