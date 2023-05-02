On the final night of his completely sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour, Lil Wayne reveals he will perform in an exclusive global broadcast live from LA’s The Wiltern. At every stop, Wayne has performed an electrifying 40-track set list that includes a mix of his biggest singles, more recent tracks, mixtape cuts, and guest verses.

Drake, Chance The Rapper, Cam’ron, NLE Choppa, Dej Loaf, and the newest Young Money roster members Allan Cubas, Drizzy P, Euro, Jay Jones, Lil Twist, Mellow Rackz, and Yaj have all made appearances on the tour as special guests.

This extremely special night, which was produced by Driift, will be livestreamed globally at 9.00pm PDT / 12am EDT and then twice more so that fans around the world may watch at a time that works for them. The entire program will then be accessible on-demand for a further two days. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Stream times are below:

• Live: Saturday 13 May 9pm PDT / 12am EDT* (* Sunday 14 May)

• Rebroadcast #1: Sunday 14 May 8pm AEST

• Rebroadcast #2: Sunday 14 May 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm EDT

• On Demand: Sunday 14 May 5pm EDT – Tuesday 16 May 5pm EDT