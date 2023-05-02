Juwanna Mann will make a return to the court. The original film’s star Miguel A. Núñez Jr. revealed he would reprise the role of Jamal Jefferies, and Juwanna Mann 2 is now in development.

Speaking with TMZ, Núñez Jr. brushed off the questions of if the film could survive in this climate to state the movie is in the works. Núñez Jr. said the development was “complicated,” and it was a great deal of work done to get the story in motion.

“Yes, they are gonna do it,” Núñez Jr. said. “We are doing Juwanna Mann 2. Yeah, I can’t give you the details of it, but you’re right, it was complicated because of issues now, and because of the fact that he was exposed. But, I can’t give away the story, we’re working on that right now.”

