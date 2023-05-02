N.O.R.E. got his phone call from Cam’ron, and he wants everybody to know the two are all good.

Hitting Instagram, N.O.R.E. shared a screenshot from Twitter reading, “Just spoke to cam we good !!!”

The IG caption offered more: “Thank u killa @mr_camron I will never diss u I loved our phone call thx!!!”

Advertisement

In case you missed it, N.O.R.E. accidentally reignited the beef between Cam’ron and Joe Budden.

Cam’ron hit Instagram last week and shared an older podcast clip from The Joe Budden podcast. Cam seemed to take offense to the show’s guest, N.O.R.E., calling out rappers making sports shows and other media content. As of late, Cam and Ma$e have found a new level of popularity for their sports show.

N.O.R.E. tossed in his own message about the matter, wondering why the Dipset leader went to the Internet.

“Me and you are friends from the 90s. You have my real-life phone number You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know. If you thought at any time I was going at you, Why would you go to the internet 1st?”

Me and you are friends from the 90s.

You have my real life phone number.

You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know.



If you thought at any time I was going at you,

Why would you go to the internet 1st? pic.twitter.com/1p0ROexTK4 — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) April 30, 2023

Thankfully, the two are good now. As far as Joe, doubt it.