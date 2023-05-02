Nick Cannon Shuts Down Six Flags to Celebrate 12th Birthday of Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Nick Cannon Shuts Down Six Flags to Celebrate 12th Birthday of Twins Monroe and Moroccan

Nick Cannon was holding down his family this past weekend, taking his twins Monroe and Moroccan to Six Flags. Making their 12th birthday special, Cannon shut down the theme park for the celebration.

Cannon shares the twins with Mariah Carey. He would capture the family experience on Instagram.

“Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!” Cannon wrote.

Advertisement

Babies on hold for Nick Cannon? Maybe not, because birth control ain’t got nothing on the sperm from Nick Cannon. 12 babies deep, Cannon revealed that his large family is a result of his own brand of “super sperm.”

Speaking with Howie Mandel on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Cannon says the power of his sperm was able to move past birth control efforts.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” Cannon said.

He added, “I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

You can hear it all below.