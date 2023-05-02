Photo Recap: The Mark Hotel Shares First Look at 2023 Met Gala Fashion

The Mark Hotel offered the first look of guests as they left the 2023 Costume Institute Gala ‘In Honor of Karl.’ The Mark was the host to the entertainment industry’s top VIP’s as they headed to one of the most iconic nights of the year.

Guests seen departing from The Mark included Met Gala chairwoman and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Additional guests included Alexandra Daddario, Alton Mason, Amber Valletta, Anne Hathaway, Ashley Graham, Bad Bunny, Barry Keoghan, Baz Luhrmann, Bella Ramsey, Burna Boy, Cara Delevingne, Carla Bruni, Cardi B, Catherine Martin, Daniel Lee, Donatella Versace, Devon Aoki, Doja Cat, Dr. Dre, Eileen Gu, Eva Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, He Cong, Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Ivy Getty, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Jonathan Simkhai, Jordan Roth, Karlie Kloss, Ke Huy Quan, Lily James, Lizzo, Manu Rios, Mary J. Blige, Maude Apatow, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Ackie, Nicola Peltz, Olivia Wilde, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Sienna Miller, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Simu Liu, Skepta, Stormzy, Vanessa Kirby, Vittoria Ceretti, and more.

You can see the images below.

