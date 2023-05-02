The MB.02 Gorangé, the newest addition to LaMelo Ball’s fantastical lineup, will be released by PUMA Hoops this month.

The MB.02 has a striking pop of color that makes it stand out on the court. It also has the instantly recognized “1 of 1” marking, which emphasizes that nothing else even comes close, and a NITROTM foam-infused midsole that resembles Melo’s characteristic wing.

The MB.02 Gorangé, which has a suggested retail price of $130, will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at PUMA.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Kids Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, and Champs Sports Canada.

Advertisement