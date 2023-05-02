Rick Ross’ Neighbors Start Petitions to Stop Car and Bike Show at His ‘Promiseland’ Mansion

Rick Ross’ neighbors are fed up with his stuff. A report from local WSB-TV states the rapper’s neighbors pulled up to the local Board of Missioners in Georgia and complained about Rozay’s car show and how it impacted traffic.

With the car show set to happen again in 2023, Rozay’s neighbors have created and passed a petition to shut down the show. The show is believed to bring over 6,000 fans to the area. The Concert, Car, and Bike show is set for Ross’ estate on Highway 279.

One neighbor stated, “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

Another added, “We feel locked out. It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision.”

The show is currently set for June 3 and has Lil Wayne booked.

This isn’t the first time Ross has had issues down at his home in Georgia. Just a month ago, Rozay had problems with the buffaloes roaming the land. Buffaloes are enormous animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. His property, his problem, right? Sure, until the buffaloes marched over to a neighbor’s property and could potentially cause an issue for her small children.

TMZ notes the animals were on Rozay’s neighbor’s lawn, which she discovered when she came home from work. After visiting Ross’ home to talk about the animal, a verbal dispute happened, leading to a civil dispute later.

Additional animals at Rick Ross’s home include four horses and a bull.

You can see the buffalo below.