Rihanna’s Met Gala Look Created at 3 a.m. Meeting, Had $25 Million in Cartier Jewels

Rihanna’s Met Gala Look Created at 3 a.m. Meeting, Had $25 Million in Cartier Jewels

Rihanna killed it on the red carpet of the Met Gala but don’t think that fit came easy. The superstar singer was up extremely late on Saturday, getting her fit right.

According to Page Six, Rihanna stayed up until 3 a.m. on Saturday getting her fit together, including $25 million in Cartier jewels.

You can see images of Rihanna below and more from the Met Gala here.

Advertisement

RIHANNA THE QUEEN OF MET GALA pic.twitter.com/SgED3E3uLD — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 2, 2023