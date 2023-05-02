41-year old tennis superstar Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child. Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 01, in New York City.

Serena showed off her baby bump, wearing a stunning black Gucci dress with rhinestones on the hem. Serena and Alexis share 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Jr.

The tennis legend first mentioned her pregnancy in a Vogue livestream while chatting with La La Anthony, according to DailyMail.com. She said there were three people there for the interview — herself, Alexis and the unborn baby. La La and Alexis offered to drink in Serena’s honor.

Afterwards, Serena shared a photo of herself and Alexis on Instagram. She captioned the post: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Check out her tribute to Karl Lagerfeld look below.