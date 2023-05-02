SOURCE SPORTS: Memphis Grizzlies Alert Dillon Brooks He Will Not Be on Next Year’s Team ‘Under Any Circumstances

The Memphis Grizzlies are only days removed from being tossed from the NBA Playoffs, and the team has already let Dillon Brooks know he will not return next season.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, the franchise told unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he would not be brought back to the team “under any circumstances.”

Brooks has had a strong personality throughout his Grizzlies tenure, most recently making headlines due to his prodding of Lakers superstar LeBron James in the first-round series. Now, the Grizzlies state Brooks has been alerted that the team will move on, opting for both sides to receive a fresh start. Additional incidents occurred throughout the season with Donovan Mitchell and Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies will now look to replace the three-and-D player in the offseason.

After losing in the playoffs, Brooks had been silent, opting to skip post-game media availability and receiving a $25,000 fine in the process.

Brooks was on hand at the Grizzlies’ season wrap-up session and gave his thoughts to the media. “That’s who I am,” Brooks said. “I’m a competitor. I compete. I don’t think it got LeBron ‘geeked’ up. He’s back in the playoffs, it’d been a little while. He was ready to play.”

After the Los Angeles Lakers ousted the Memphis Grizzlies from the NBA Playoffs, King James didn’t stick around to shake hands with his opponent, especially Dillon Brooks. But over the weekend, the Lakers star did have some messages to get off, one of which was written by JAY-Z.

Hitting Twitter, James sent a message to the young boys, evoking the energy of HOV’s “Trouble” when, at a point, he was doing the same.