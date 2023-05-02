Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Daughter Gigi on What Would Have Been Her 17th Birthday

Monday (May 1) would have been the 17th birthday of Gianna Bryant, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa. Hitting Instagram, Vanessa remembered her late daughter.

“Happy 17th birthday, baby girl,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “I love you and miss you so much, sweet Angel.”

Vanessa and Nike also teamed up for a video tribute that featured Aubrey Callaghan, Sabrina Ionescu, Pau Gasol, Jon Grogan, and Giannis Antentokounmpo, all friends and members of the basketball community that surrounded Gigi.

Happy Birthday Gigi Bryant.