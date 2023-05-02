Jack Harlow has released a new video from his Jackman album. Diving into the bag, Harlow dropped off “They Don’t Love It.”

The video, directed by Eliel Ford, brings the Kentucky product back to his hometown of Louisville as he visits schools, hits a cookout, and more.

Jack Harlow’s new album, Jackman, is out and will have a solid first-week number. According to HitsDailyDouble, the new collection of work will move between 45,000 and 50,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

Advertisement

The number is about half the total of Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You second album from last year.

The Jackman album was announced just days before it dropped, released as a concise 10-track no, features effort. The album is now staring at a top-five debut, projecting to hit at No. 2.

You can hear the album below.