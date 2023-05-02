LL COOL J was with Big Boy on Big Boy’s Neighborhood and recalled laughing at JAY-Z when he rapped in high school.

LL mentioned that he didn’t have any issues with Hov and barely remembers the moment. But now, he wonders if it could be what led to no invite to the Roc Nation Brunch. “I don’t even remember it! I laughted at you, so now I can’t have no brunch?” LL jokingly asked.

LL will soon be back on the road. Liv Nation Urban has announced a once-in-a-lifetime touring experience and celebration of hip-hop culture. Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban The Kennedy Center Honoree, two-time Grammy Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, and Hip-Hop Icon LL COOL J as the headlining act at The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live.

For the first time in 30 years, LL COOL J will headline an arena tour with this historic tour. The lineup for this tour was chosen by LL COOL J himself, living true to the phrase F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy).

All events will feature collaborative live performances with renowned Grammy Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the famous DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip, building on their incredible performance together on the GRAMMY® Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop. The evening will be a continual musical mix up with artist performances intertwined into one continuous musical set, contrary to the typical “opening act – headliner” style, supported by The Roots. Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more are among the legendary performers on the lineup in some cities.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years. It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever,” LL COOl J says of the tour. “Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The F.O.R.C.E. Live begins its journey on June 25 at Boston, Massachusetts’ TD Garden, stops in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on June 27, travels to arenas throughout the United States and Canada, and concludes on September 3 in Los Angeles, California’s Kia Forum.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the tour in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, April 25th at 12PM local time through Thursday, April 27th at 10PM local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.

Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, April 25th at 12PM local time through Thursday, April 27th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

On Thursday, April 27th between 10AM-10PM local time, fans may purchase tickets through either the Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales. General on-sale kicks off Friday, April 28th at 10AM local time.

TOUR DATES

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum