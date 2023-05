A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Hopped Over Before Met Gala: ‘My Fault $weetheart’

A$AP Rocky has apologized to the woman he jumped over at The Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky was set to attend the 2023 Met Gala, but it appeared he was running a bit late. Earlier in the evening, Rihanna was spotted entering The Carlyle Hotel solo. Then, to some fans’ surprise, Rocky was hopping a barricade to enter the building while other fans were strolling out.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

He would later emerge dressed, next to a stunning Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel. pic.twitter.com/kC9TzJ34pJ — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

The next day A$AP Rocky hit Twitter with an apology.